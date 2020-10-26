William "Bill" Nevin Howard, 81, of Zirconia is now at rest waiting for the Lord since the early morning hours of Saturday, October 24, 2020 at his residence following a period of declining health. A native of Pennsylvania, he had also resided in Oklahoma City, OK prior to moving to Henderson County 18 years ago. Bill was a son of the late William and Mary Howard and was also preceded in death by his grandparents, William and Mary Howard and Nevin and Mini Bonawitz; step-son, Douglas Lee Bealer; brother, John Alvin Howard and the mother of his children, Lillian Frye Howard.
Bill was a member of Upward Seventh-Day Adventist Church and was employed as a diesel mechanic prior to retirement. He enjoyed antique cars and going to car shows as well as antique tractor shows.
He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Sandra Howard; daughter, Deborah Svitilla (John); sons, William Howard (Audrey) and Glenn Howard (Kim); step-children, Timothy Bealer (Veronica) and Kayellen Grey (Herman); 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 4 step-grandchildren; brothers, Charles and Robert Howard.
A graveside service will be held at 2pm on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor Baute officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Gideons International, P.O. Box 6284 Hendersonville, NC or St. Judes Childrens Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 for Four Seasons Compassion for Life 571 South Allen Rd. Flat Rock, NC 28731
