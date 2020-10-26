1/1
William Nevin "Bill" Howard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Bill" Nevin Howard, 81, of Zirconia is now at rest waiting for the Lord since the early morning hours of Saturday, October 24, 2020 at his residence following a period of declining health. A native of Pennsylvania, he had also resided in Oklahoma City, OK prior to moving to Henderson County 18 years ago. Bill was a son of the late William and Mary Howard and was also preceded in death by his grandparents, William and Mary Howard and Nevin and Mini Bonawitz; step-son, Douglas Lee Bealer; brother, John Alvin Howard and the mother of his children, Lillian Frye Howard.
Bill was a member of Upward Seventh-Day Adventist Church and was employed as a diesel mechanic prior to retirement. He enjoyed antique cars and going to car shows as well as antique tractor shows.
He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Sandra Howard; daughter, Deborah Svitilla (John); sons, William Howard (Audrey) and Glenn Howard (Kim); step-children, Timothy Bealer (Veronica) and Kayellen Grey (Herman); 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 4 step-grandchildren; brothers, Charles and Robert Howard.
A graveside service will be held at 2pm on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor Baute officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Gideons International, P.O. Box 6284 Hendersonville, NC or St. Judes Childrens Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 for Four Seasons Compassion for Life 571 South Allen Rd. Flat Rock, NC 28731
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.forestlawnhendersonville.com
Forest Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times-News from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
538 Tracy Grove Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 692-9188
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved