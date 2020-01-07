|
Mr. William Oakley "Bill" McDaniel, 87, died January 3rd, 2020 at his home in Flat Rock, NC.
Bill was born June 7th, 1932 in Spindale, NC to Clarence T. McDaniel and Lottie May McDaniel. He was the grandson of George T. McDaniel of Rutherfordton, NC. He had two brothers, Lloyd N. McDaniel of Pigeon Forge, TN and Wray G. McDaniel of Hendersonville, NC and a sister, Shirley McDaniel Robertson of Greensboro, NC.
Bill attended Rutherfordton-Spindale Central High School. In January 1951, Bill joined the US Navy and served for 4 years. While in the Navy, Bill served on the USS Rooks DD-804 in the Korean War and circumnavigated the world during his tour of duty.
After his service time ended in November 1954, Bill attended Appalachian State Teacher's College (ASTC) and graduated in 1958. During his time at ASTC Bill met and married his loving wife of 64 years, June Boyd McDaniel. Together, Bill and June had one daughter, Bonny Marie McDaniel and three grandchildren, Jennifer Heaton, Jason Heaton and Joseph Heaton.
Bill taught school in Florida for 10 years and 1 year at Balfour Elementary in Hendersonville, NC. In 1971, Bill joined Walker Manufacturing Co. as a sales representative and spent the next 26 years in sales, a career he loved.
Bill was a wonderful person that always put his wife, his family and his responsibilities first.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Bonclarken Conference Center Christian Inspiration & Renewal at https://www.bonclarken.org/donations/mountainclub/ in memory of William O. McDaniel. Card Notification Details: June McDaniel P.O. Box 1285 Flat Rock, NC 28731.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com.
A celebration of life memorial will be held at a later date. Contact Jennifer Heaton at [email protected] for additional information.
Published in The Times-News from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020