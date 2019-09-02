|
HENDERSONVILLE, NC- William R. "Bill" Blythe, 90, of Dana and Zirconia, NC passed away Friday, August 31, 2019.
He was a native and lifelong resident of Henderson County and was the son of the late Clarence Otho Blythe Sr. and Sailey Kate Justus Blythe and was also preceded in death by his wife, Lois Osteen Blythe and a brother Clarence Otho Jr.
Bill was known as "The Tire Man", was a truck driver, loved country music and his dogs.
He is survived by a son, Dirk Blythe of Zirconia and a daughter, Sharon Blythe Roberts of Zirconia and many grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, September 6th at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Rev. Stanley Adcock officiating.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or PO Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019