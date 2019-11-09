Home

Forest Lawn Funeral Home
538 Tracy Grove Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 692-9188
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
William "Dick" Rhodes

William "Dick" Rhodes Obituary
William "Dick" Rhodes, 80, of East Flat Rock went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Pardee Hospital following a period of declining health. A native and lifelong resident of Henderson County, he was a son of the late Carl and Myrtle Rhodes. He was also preceded in death by his grandmother, Giva Rhodes and brothers, Carl and Joseph Rhodes.
Dick was a member and deacon of Liberty Baptist Church, where he also served as Sunday school teacher, music leader and treasurer. He was a family man first and foremost and would do anything for them. Dick enjoyed fishing and camping. He was affectionately known as "Papaw" to everyone.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Naomi; daughters, Linda Davis and her husband, Raymond, Rena Rhodes and Debbie Rhodes; grandsons, Jason, Josh, Joseph and Malachi; great-grandsons, Talon and Owen and sister, Sallie Patterson.
A funeral service will be at 2 pm on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 in the chapel of Forest Lawn Funeral Home with Reverend Robert Garren officiating. The family will receive friends from 1-2 pm in the chapel. Burial will follow in Rhodes family cemetery.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.forestlawnhendersonville.com.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
