William Richard Royall III, 76, of Raleigh, passed away September 21, 2019, at Rex Hospital. He was born December 19, 1942, in Hendersonville, North Carolina.
Mr. Royall is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Sherri And Michael Alspaugh, and grandsons, Jackson Montgomery Alspaugh and William Grey Alspaugh, of Raleigh; and his sister, Sandra Royall Greene, of Pageland, South Carolina. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Stephanie Elizabeth Royall, and his sister, Ina Royall Edwards.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019, at his daughter's home at 200 Buncombe Street in Raleigh. Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com.
Published in The Times-News from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019