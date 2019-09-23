Home

Cremation Society of the Carolinas
2205 E Millbrook Rd
Raleigh, NC 27604
(919) 571-3300
William Richard Royall III

William Richard Royall III Obituary
William Richard Royall III, 76, of Raleigh, passed away September 21, 2019, at Rex Hospital. He was born December 19, 1942, in Hendersonville, North Carolina.
Mr. Royall is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Sherri And Michael Alspaugh, and grandsons, Jackson Montgomery Alspaugh and William Grey Alspaugh, of Raleigh; and his sister, Sandra Royall Greene, of Pageland, South Carolina. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Stephanie Elizabeth Royall, and his sister, Ina Royall Edwards.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019, at his daughter's home at 200 Buncombe Street in Raleigh. Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com.
Published in The Times-News from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019
