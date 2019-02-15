|
Loved by All
HENDERSONVILLE-Billy Cagle, 46, passed away at AdventHealth in Hendersonville, on February 14, 2019, after a sudden illness.
A native of Henderson County, Billy graduated from East Henderson High School and Blue Ridge Community College with degrees in Marketing and Business Administration. Billy was a kind hearted man with a giving heart. He had an amazing way of making people smile and was always the first to help a friend out. He lived with a positive attitude and NEVER let his physical challenges hold him back. Billy was an avid gamer, movie buff and enjoyed the theater. He will be greatly missed and always remembered as a contributor back to his community.
Billy is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Corey Rydelek Cagle; parents, John and Mary Anne Cagle of Hendersonville; brother, John (Amanda) Cagle of Austin, TX; three nephews, Robert, Charles, and Matthew Cagle of Austin, TX; in-laws, Mary Pressley and Greg (Sarah) Rydelek, all of Waynesville; two sister-in-laws, Deanna Stafford of Waynesville and Winter Hamilton Hunt of Texas; along with many extended family and friends whom he loved dearly.
A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 PM, Saturday, February 17, 2019, at Jackson Funeral Service and Crematory in Hendersonville with Reverend Marilyn Wooten.
Smoky Mountain Cremations and Funeral Service of Clyde is caring for the family and the online register is available at www.smokymountaincremations.com.
Published in The Times-News from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019