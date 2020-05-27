|
HENDERSONVILLE, NC- William Finley Stokes, Jr., 82, of Etowah, NC passed away peacefully Saturday, May 23, 2020, at his home surrounded by loving family.
Bill was born April 24, 1938 in Hendersonville at Patton Hospital to William Finley Stokes, Sr and Sally Pippin Stokes, both deceased. He was a 1955 graduate of Hendersonville High School, attended Blue Ridge School for Boys and a 1960 graduate of Wofford College.
He later served in the United States Army Reserves and returned to Hendersonville in 1971 where he raised a family, owned and established several businesses, and became a dedicated leader in the community. He had a long career in the Insurance business leading the Western Region as a manager for Wachovia Insurance, later becoming Alexander and Alexander Services, Inc. (A&A). In 1980, he purchased Hendersonville business Morrow Insurance Agency from Samuel Padgett and grew it into one of the state's largest firms. After retiring from Morrow in the late 1990's, he helped start Course Doctors, providing design and maintenance for golf courses. Up until the time of his death, Bill was president of Signal Insurance Group, LLC in Greenville, SC along with his daughter, Susan, and a work family that he dearly loved.
Bill was a past President of the Hendersonville Chamber of Commerce, the Hendersonville Rotary Club and the Community Foundation of Henderson County.
He served on multiple local boards over the years including the inaugural Board of Directors for The Boys and Girls Club of Henderson County. He was the recipient of the 2010 Boys and Girls Club Local Hero Award and the SAUER Award in 1999.
In addition, he led the effort to establish a dental clinic as part of Blue Ridge Health Services. The resulting Stokes Dental Center was named in his honor.
Bill loved golf, playing the game for over 70 years. During this time, he was a familiar presence in local tournaments, including years organizing the Etowah Valley Charity Pro-Am fundraiser benefiting the local Boys and Girls Club and Blue Ridge Health Services. He also established unique and cherished friendships in the game, including a regular foursome of local leaders that played at Hendersonville Country Club starting at 11:11 for over 40 years. He also loved supporting Wofford Terrier sports and spending time with his grandchildren.
Bill is survived by his children, William Finley Stokes III of Winston-Salem and Susan Stokes Kain of Hendersonville, his grandchildren Addison Lea Kain of Knoxville, TN and Connor Stokes Kain of Hendersonville, two brothers Joseph Powell Stokes of Chicago, IL and John Russell Stokes of Hendersonville, the mother of his children, Grace Galloway Stokes of Winston-Salem, a special friend Joyce "Annie" Beech, of Hendersonville and his extended family including many friends and associates.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday May 30th at 11:00 at Shepherd Memorial Park with Eric Gash officiating.
A celebration of Bill's life for the community will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations in memory of William Stokes, Jr can be made through Boys and Girls Club/ Four Seasons Hospice.
Condolence cards may be sent to the family at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com or to Po Box 945, Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Published in The Times-News from May 27 to May 28, 2020