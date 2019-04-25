Home

Shuler Funeral Home
125 Orr's Camp Rd
Hendersonville, NC 28792
(828) 693-5220
Memorial service
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Covenant Presbyterian Church
Kanuga Road
Hendersonville, NC
William Taylor Charnock


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William Taylor Charnock Obituary
William Taylor Charnock died April 6, 2019 in Fletcher at the age of 93. Bill was born in Asheville February 1, 1926 to the late Howard and Eunah Charnock. He graduated from Lee Edwards High School (Asheville), attended Mars Hill College, and graduated from Asheville Biltmore College. For thirty-three years, Bill worked as a draftsman and designer at General Electric in Hendersonville.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brothers, Howard, Forrest, Robert, and his sister, Martha Walz.
Survivors include Bill's loving wife of sixty-one years, Rose Rule Charnock; his three children, Mary Beth Champion, David and Forrest Charnock; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a brother, Richard Charnock.
Bill's greatest passion was his family that he loved deeply and wholeheartedly, taking joy in his wife and children. Not once did a stranger come to the Charnock's home, because each was welcomed as family. Bill loved having a crowd at his home, always saying "the more the merrier."
His memorial service will be at 3:00 pm Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Covenant Presbyterian Church on Kanuga Road in Hendersonville.
Please visit www.shulerfuneral home.com for online condolences. Shuler Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News on Apr. 25, 2019
