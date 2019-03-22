|
|
William Thomas (Tom) Bullard II, age 75, of Hendersonville, NC died on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Mobile, AL and raised in Cleveland, TN. Bullard had resided in Hendersonville since 1985. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Naomi Craig Bullard; two sons, Eric Thomas Bullard and his wife, Kristen of Brevard, NC and Jon Aaron Bullard and his wife, Reba of Greenville, NC; his brother, John Neil Bullard of Chattanooga, TN; four grandchildren, Jacob Thomas Bullard, Courtney Ellen Bullard, Tyler Aaron Bullard and Austin Craig Bullard. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Thomas Bullard and Vera Keller Bullard.
he was a graduate of David Lipscomb College in Nashville, TN in 1966 and spent his working years primarily in healthcare administration at Grace hospital in Morganton, NC and Pardee Hospital in Hendersonville. Bullard was a Navy veteran of 28 years, having served in both active duty and in the ready reserves, retiring as a LCDR in the Medical Service Corps in 1995. he was an active member of the Church of Christ in Hendersonville, NC.
Following his retirement as a vice president from Pardee Hospital in 2005, he obtained his insurance license and worked part-time for Benefit Consulting Inc., traveling across the country as an employee insurance and benefit consultant. He also served as an interim Director of Human Resources at Hutchinson Hospital in Ft. Oglethorpe, GA for some 18 months.
Bullard was past president of the Hendersonville Daybreak Lions Club and past president of the NC Healthcare Human Resources Association. He was a member of the Hubert M. Smith American Legion Post and the Blue ridge Detachment of the Marine Corps League. His hobbies included shooting, woodworking, and photography.
A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Monday, March 25, 2019 at the Hendersonville Church of Christ with Dr. Ethan Brown officiating. Interment to take place at the NC State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mtn., NC. The family will receive friends from 6:30-8:30 pm on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Forest Lawn Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Church of Christ at 1975 Haywood Rd. Hendersonville, NC 28791.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.forestlawnhendersonville.com
Forest Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019