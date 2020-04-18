|
William "Bill" Thomas Sprowls 76, of East Flat Rock graduated to Heaven on Friday, April 10, 2020. He was born July 7, 1943 in Magnolia, Kentucky to the late William "W.C" Clarence and Mary Evelyn Slayton Sprowls.
"Bill" grew up in Hodgenville, Kentucky. He served our country in the Army National Guard as a Combat Medic in the Vietnam War. During his time in the service he received many medals of distinction and was honorably discharged. After his military service "Bill" enjoyed his career as a self-employed truck driver. After retiring the keys to big rigs, he began a new career and would serve as the supervisor of maintenance for the Town of Fletcher for many years before he would retire for the second time. "Bill" loved motorcycle rides, trips with his wife Heidi in their motor homes and he enjoyed spending time outside gardening. He was a member of First Baptist Church Hendersonville and will be missed dearly by the many friends he made along his journey.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 25 years, Heidi Geelmuyden Sprowls, one daughter, Rebecca "Beckie" Pitti and her husband, Tony, of Port Orange, Florida. Six stepchildren, Scott Greer, Tim Greer and his wife Elisa all of Cape Coral, Florida, Gregory Rapp of Salisbury, North Carolina, Lee Wilson and husband Brian of Brevard, NC, Garrett Rapp and wife Adara of Hendersonville, Mitchell Rapp and his wife Charlotte of Oneonta, New York and seventeen grandchildren. He also leaves behind a sister Doris Dwyer and her husband Mike, a brother, Gary Sprowls all of Hodgenville, Kentucky, a sister Marilyn Catlett and her husband Jimmy of Senora, Kentucky as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Fl. 17, Chicago, Illinois, 60601. www.alzfdn.org
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020