Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Thomas Shepherd & Son Church Street Chapel
William W. Alexander Obituary
William W. Alexander, 85, of Hendersonville passed away on Wednesday, February 19th 2020. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years, Joyce R. Alexander and brother, Fred C. Alexander.
He is survived by three sons, William Alexander, Jr. (Diane), James Alexander (Shelia) and Robert Alexander (Brenda); one daughter, Virginia Alexander; brothers, Mark Alexander (Linda), Tigger Alexander (Poo), Middy Alexander; sister-in-law, Janet Alexander; grandchildren, Brent, Shannon (Greg), Maggie, Anna (Will), Sadie (Ashleigh); great-grandchild, Henry.
A memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Thomas Shepherd & Son Church Street Chapel, followed by a gathering of friends and family.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020
