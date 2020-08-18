William W. Gregg, 83, of Hendersonville passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 after a lengthy battle with dementia.
Originally from Swannanoa, he moved to Asheville and later made his final move to Hendersonville. He was an electrician and worked for more than 25 years with AT&T and then retired from Nokia. He proudly served our country in the Air Force from 1954-1957 at March Air Force Base in Riverside, California.
Bill found great pleasure in his many hobbies. He was an avid reader, and exceptional gardener, and a gourmet cook. He loved movies and spending time on long walks. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and was a Mason since 1977, A&A Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, SJ, USA 320. He was also a 3rd degree member of Knights of Columbus Council 7184.
Upon departing his friends, Bill always said, "Glad you got to see me." Our hearts are heavy that we no longer will, but he will always remain within us in spirit.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Kim D. Hewitt; his daughters, Lisa Moreno and her husband Scott, and Stephanie Wick and her husband, William and their children, Kendall, Liam and Annalisa; a sister, Dorothy Jean Reid and her husband Noel and their children, Richard, Danny, Britten, Eddie, Pam and Diana; a brother, Roy Gregg and his wife Sue and their children, Michael, David, and Amy; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, August 24, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church 208 7th Ave West Hendersonville, NC. A link will be provided to sign up to attend the service at www.jacksonfuneralservice.com.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to: Knights of Columbus Council 7184 at PO Box 424 Hendersonville, NC 28793.
Jackson Funeral Service is assisting the family with the arrangements.