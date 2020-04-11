Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thos Shepherd & Son
125 S Church St
Hendersonville, NC 28793
(828)693-3435
Resources
More Obituaries for Willis Bruce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willis Bruce


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willis Bruce Obituary
Willis "Buddy" Fletcher Bruce 66, of Etowah died Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at his residence. He was born August 1, 1953 in Pickens, SC to the late Marvin Dewitt Bruce and Essie Pearl Mauldin. He was also preceded in death by his two brothers and one sister.
"Buddy" was a small engine and tractor mechanic for over 20 years. He enjoyed living a simple life in the country. He had a kind heart and loving spirit and made many friends along life's journey.
He is survived by his loving son Travis Bruce of Arden as well as many close friends and relatives.
A private service will be held at a later date.
A register for family and friends is available at www.thossheperd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center are in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -