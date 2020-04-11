|
Willis "Buddy" Fletcher Bruce 66, of Etowah died Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at his residence. He was born August 1, 1953 in Pickens, SC to the late Marvin Dewitt Bruce and Essie Pearl Mauldin. He was also preceded in death by his two brothers and one sister.
"Buddy" was a small engine and tractor mechanic for over 20 years. He enjoyed living a simple life in the country. He had a kind heart and loving spirit and made many friends along life's journey.
He is survived by his loving son Travis Bruce of Arden as well as many close friends and relatives.
A private service will be held at a later date.
A register for family and friends is available at www.thossheperd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center are in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020