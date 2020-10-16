1/1
Wilma Lorene (Estep) Jones
Wilma Lorene Estep Jones, age 88, of Flat Rock, passed away on Wednesday, October 14th, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Lorene was born on February 14th, 1932 in Claiborne County, TN, the youngest daughter of the late Charles L. Estep and Minnie Brooks Estep. She was married to the love of her life, C.M Jones for 63 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her seven sisters.
Lorene was a member of Grace Baptist Church where she and her husband "Woody" were married in 1957. She is survived by her husband C.M. Jones; one daughter, Denise Jones; and her one granddaughter, Cody Jones.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 19th, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Hendersonville officiated by Pastor Jeff Hawkey.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that donations in Lorene's memory be directed to Four Seasons Hospice, 571 South Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731.
An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com.
Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Times-News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
