Wilma Kilpatrick Mintz Turner, 76, of Huddleston, VA passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at her residence. Born on June 4, 1943 in Brevard, NC. She was the daughter of the late Karl Kilpatrick and Hazel Green Kilpatrick.
She graduated from Hendersonville High School in 1961 and was the Head Majorette her senior year, and always a Bearcat at heart. Under her senior photo it said "A special way of winning friends---a way of serving others". This continued for her entire life. She was formerly married to the late Doyle Mintz and they lived in Hendersonville and Asheville for many years where she worked at Northwestern Bank. She later moved to Winston Salem and continued her work in the banking industry. There she met and married Danny Turner and they lived at Smith Mountain Lake, VA for over thirty years and recently had a vacation home in Myrtle Beach. Her great loves were her husband Danny, spending time with her grandchildren, volunteering her time in the community, and shagging at the beach.
Wilma is survived by her loving husband, Danny Turner; son, Derek Mintz and his wife, Merideth; granddaughter, Sydney Mintz; grandsons, Trey Mintz and Tobey Mintz; brothers, Kenneth "Buddy" Kilpatrick and wife, Nell and James Kilpatrick and his wife, Beverly. Also surviving are six nieces, many cousins and friends.
Wilma was a member of Patmos United Methodist Church in Huddleston, VA.
For those wishing to make memorial contributions in Wilma's memory, please consider Bedford Humane Society or the Patmos United Methodist Church.
A reception and celebration of Wilma's life will be conducted from 2:00pm until 4:00pm on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Mariners Landing Club House, Huddleston, VA. To send condolences online, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford, VA is assisting the family.
Published in The Times-News from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019