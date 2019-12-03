Home

McMahan's Funeral Home
249 South Main
Rutherfordton, NC 28139
(828) 287-4715
Wray G. McDaniel

Wray G. McDaniel Obituary
Mr. Wray G. McDaniel, age 91, of Hendersonville, NC, died Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at his home.
He was the son of the late Clarence McDaniel and the late Lottie McDaniel. Wray was a native of Rutherford County. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and served with The 1st Infantry Division "Big Red One". He was a member of Valley Hill Baptist Church, Hendersonville. Wray was successful in sales of automobile parts for many years. He loved to fly and had a solo pilot license.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Hodge McDaniel; two daughters, Terry McDaniel Shuford and Cheryl McDaniel; one sister, Shirley Robertson; one brother, William O. McDaniel; four Grandchildren, Tommy Shuford, Heather Moore, Daniel Shuford and Kelsey Robinson; three great-grandchildren, Savannah Shuford, Phoenix Shuford and Avery Shuford.
The visitation will be Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 4:30PM to 6:30PM at McMahan's Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00AM at West Point Baptist Church with Reverend David Woodie officiating. Interment will be at West Point Baptist Church Cemetery with
Military Honors provided by the Rutherford County Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Four Seasons Hospice; 571 South Allen Road; Hendersonville, NC 28731. A guest register is available at www.mcmahansfuneralhome.com.
McMahan's Funeral Home & Cremation Services in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Times-News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
