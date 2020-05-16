|
Yvonne Jane Collins, age 85 of Hendersonville died Sunday, May 10, 2020 at The Laurels of Hendersonville. She was born May 23, 1934 in Monroeville, Pennsylvania to the late Richard Fox and Marie Miller Fox.
In her spare time, she enjoyed painting and crafting as well as camping and spending time with her family which she adored. She was also well known for her love of bowling in which she was very proficient. Her love of family and friends was something she took great pride in and she loved sharing stories about her four children of whom she was truly proud of.
She is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, James Daniel Collins; as well as four children, son, Gary Collins of Hendersonville, daughter, Janet Clay and husband John from Whitsett, NC, son, David Collins and wife Jackie from East Aurora, NY and daughter, Debra Leonard and her late husband Jeffrey from Fletcher, NC; eight grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren of whom she loved immensely.
The family would like to thank to extend a special thank you to the Memory Care staff and a very sincere thanks to her personal caregiver, Julie Blanchard-Ramsey.
In lieu of flowers the family requests any donations be made to Memory Care, 100 Far Horizon Lane, Asheville, NC 28803.
Due to the current circumstances the family has decided to announce any services at a later date.
