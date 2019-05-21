Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Hawrylak. View Sign Service Information Memento Funeral Chapel 5201 Lakeshore Drive Bonnyville , AB T9N 1X7 Obituary

It is with great sadness that the family of Anna Hawrylak of Edmonton, Alberta formerly of Bonnyville, announces her passing on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the age of 75 years.

Anna will be lovingly remembered by her children: Patricia (Lee) Valentine and Joseph (Dawn) Romanchuk.

Anna will also be fondly remembered by her seven grandchildren: Julia, Mark, Jennifer, Mitchell, Candice, Shynea, Ryan; great grandchild: Kiara Rose Seppola; two sisters: Maria (John) Welecki; Stephanie (Patrick) Joyce; brother: Steve (Ann) Hawrylak; as well as numerous nieces, nephews & other relatives.

Anna was predeceased by her parents: Dymitr & Pelagia Hawrylak; two brothers: Piotr & John Hawrylak.

Funeral Service, Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John's United Church, Bonnyville, AB with Reverend Stephen Sparks officiating. Final resting place, St. John's United Church Cemetery, Bonnyville, AB.

Memorial tributes in memory of Anna may be sent to Canadian Diabetes Association, PO Box 26331 Stn Brm B, Toronto, ON M7Y 4R1. Published in Bonnyville Nouvelle from May 21 to May 27, 2019

