It is with heavy hearts that the family of Anna Jane Strasbourg announces her passing on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in Bonnyville, Alberta at the age of 96 years.
Anna Jane will be forever loved and remembered by her four sisters: Rita Humber of Langley, BC, Terry Caine of Edmonton, AB, Leona Solar of Edmonton, AB, Mattie McCartney of Red Deer, AB; As well as numerous nieces & nephews.
Anna Jane was predeceased by her husband: Robert Strasbourg in 2000; parents: Willie Paquette in 1983, Neva Paquette in 1965; seven siblings: Raymond, Hugo, Lester, Clarence, Andre, Evelyn, Elphège.
Mass of Christian Burial, Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Louis Roman Catholic Church, Bonnyville, AB. Pallbearers: Brian Campeau, Donovan Campeau, Destiny Campeau, David Campeau, Sandra Dinsmore, Madisyn Watt, Floyd Campeau. Final Resting Place, St. Louis Roman Catholic Cemetery, Bonnyville, AB.
Memorial tributes in memory of Anna Jane may be sent to Palliative Care I/C of Bonnyville Health Foundation, P.O. Bag 1008, Bonnyville, AB T9N 2J7.
Memento Funeral Chapel
5201 Lakeshore Drive
Bonnyville, AB T9N 1X7
Published in Bonnyville Nouvelle from Mar. 19 to Mar. 25, 2019