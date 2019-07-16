It is with great sadness and broken hearts that the family of Brian Chachula of Bonnyville, Alberta announces his sudden passing on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the age of 55 years.
Brian is lovingly survived by his wife of 29 years: Gayleen Chachula; three daughters: Bailey Chachula of Red Deer, AB, Brianna Chachula of Bonnyville, AB, Brittney Chachula of Bonnyville, AB; four sons: Dustin (Kayligh) Chachula of Bonnyville, AB, James (Mallory) Chachula of Sedgewick, AB, Brian Jr. (Dakota) Chachula of Bonnyville, AB, Kadain Chachula of Bonnyville, AB; ten grandchildren: Mercedes, Summer, Aurora, Hunter, Oliver, Draxton, Leo, Sterling, Madilyne, Sydney; five brothers: Larry, Rick, Ernie, Ronnie, Lloyd; three sisters: Bernice, Linda, Carol; as well as numerous nieces & nephews.
Brian was predeceased by his parents: Stanley & Alice Chachula; father-in-law: Harold Hogg; as well as numerous other relatives.
Funeral Service, Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., Bonnyville Baptist Church, Bonnyville, AB with Pastor David McClain officiating.
Published in Bonnyville Nouvelle from July 16 to July 22, 2019