On Monday, May 27, 2019 Mr. Charles Henry Kriaski "Charlie" of Bonnyville formerly of Flat Lake passed away at the age of 86 years.
Charlie will be lovingly remembered by his wife Aniela Kriaski, sons; Mark (Julie) Kriaski of Bonnyville and Peter (Joanne) Kriaski of
Vanderhoof, grandchildren; Paige, Ethan, Ella and Jace, sisters; Florence Pysmenny of Gibbons, Therese Hellum of Glendon and Helen (Alex) Michalyk of Glendon.
Charlie was predeceased by his parents: John (1995) and Juliette (1962) Kriaski, brother: Norman Kriaski (2009), brothers and sister In Law: Norman Hellum, Buddy Pysmenny and Stefania Kriaski.
Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Carmel Roman Catholic Church, Flat Lake.
Interment followed at Mount Carmel Roman Catholic Cemetery, Flat Lake.
Published in Bonnyville Nouvelle from June 4 to June 10, 2019