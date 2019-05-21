Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deanna Joyce LaRiviere. View Sign Service Information Memento Funeral Chapel 5201 Lakeshore Drive Bonnyville , AB T9N 1X7 Obituary

In loving memory of a dear Mom, Grandma & Great Grandma, Deanna Joyce LaRiviere of Bonnyville, AB, formally of Paynton, SK passed away with her family by her side in Bonnyville at the age of 76 years.

Deanna is lovingly survived by her three children: Joey LaRiviere, Randy LaRiviere (Yvonne Gusek), Leanne (Murray) Yake; six grandchildren: Ryan, Neil (Ashley), Caileigh (Erik Mack), Walker, Kody (Tamara Beauregard), Amanda; five great grandchildren: Dominic, Silas, Karder, Pyper, Sophia; as well as numerous nieces, nephews & many friends.

Deanna was predeceased by her parents: Horace & Annie Inkster; siblings: Gary Inkster, Trudy Knight; daughter-in-law: Alanna LaRiviere.

Service of Remembrance, Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Glendon Pentecostal Church, Glendon, AB with Pastor Terry Luciow officiating.

Honorary urnbearers: Kody LaRiviere, Ryan LaRiviere, Neil LaRiviere, Caileigh LaRiviere, Walker LaRiviere & Amanda Yake. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Paynton, SK.

