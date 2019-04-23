On Sunday April 7, 2019 Delores Irene Kessler of Bonnyville, Alberta passed away at the age of 73 years.
Delores is survived by her loving husband: Herman of Bonnyville; son: Mike (Denise) Kessler of Ardmore; granddaughter: Tiffany (Colin) Myshak of Ardmore; grandson: Tyler Kessler of Bonnyville.
She is also survived by her mother: Agnes Klassen of Bonnyville; three brothers: Norman (Annette) Klassen of Bonnyville; Ed (Helda) Klassen of Bonnyville; Leslie Klassen of Cold Lake; two sisters: Gloria (Gary) Callihoo of Bonnyville; Georgina (Garry) Ranger of Thorhild.
She was predeceased by her father: Abram Klassen in 1993; sister: Shirley Klassen in 2005; granddaughter: Kayleigh Dawn Kessler in 2001.
Celebration of Life, Saturday, April 27, 2019 11 a.m. at the Bonnyville Seniors Citizen Drop-In Centre, Bonnyville with a potluck lunch to follow.
