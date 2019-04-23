Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Delores Irene Kessler. View Sign Service Information Memento Funeral Chapel 5201 Lakeshore Drive Bonnyville , AB T9N 1X7 Obituary

On Sunday April 7, 2019 Delores Irene Kessler of Bonnyville, Alberta passed away at the age of 73 years.

Delores is survived by her loving husband: Herman of Bonnyville; son: Mike (Denise) Kessler of Ardmore; granddaughter: Tiffany (Colin) Myshak of Ardmore; grandson: Tyler Kessler of Bonnyville.

She is also survived by her mother: Agnes Klassen of Bonnyville; three brothers: Norman (Annette) Klassen of Bonnyville; Ed (Helda) Klassen of Bonnyville; Leslie Klassen of Cold Lake; two sisters: Gloria (Gary) Callihoo of Bonnyville; Georgina (Garry) Ranger of Thorhild.

She was predeceased by her father: Abram Klassen in 1993; sister: Shirley Klassen in 2005; granddaughter: Kayleigh Dawn Kessler in 2001.

Celebration of Life, Saturday, April 27, 2019 11 a.m. at the Bonnyville Seniors Citizen Drop-In Centre, Bonnyville with a potluck lunch to follow. On Sunday April 7, 2019 Delores Irene Kessler of Bonnyville, Alberta passed away at the age of 73 years.Delores is survived by her loving husband: Herman of Bonnyville; son: Mike (Denise) Kessler of Ardmore; granddaughter: Tiffany (Colin) Myshak of Ardmore; grandson: Tyler Kessler of Bonnyville.She is also survived by her mother: Agnes Klassen of Bonnyville; three brothers: Norman (Annette) Klassen of Bonnyville; Ed (Helda) Klassen of Bonnyville; Leslie Klassen of Cold Lake; two sisters: Gloria (Gary) Callihoo of Bonnyville; Georgina (Garry) Ranger of Thorhild.She was predeceased by her father: Abram Klassen in 1993; sister: Shirley Klassen in 2005; granddaughter: Kayleigh Dawn Kessler in 2001.Celebration of Life, Saturday, April 27, 2019 11 a.m. at the Bonnyville Seniors Citizen Drop-In Centre, Bonnyville with a potluck lunch to follow. Published in Bonnyville Nouvelle from Apr. 23 to Apr. 29, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bonnyville Nouvelle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close