Delores Irene Kessler

Service Information
Obituary

On Sunday April 7, 2019 Delores Irene Kessler of Bonnyville, Alberta passed away at the age of 73 years.
Delores is survived by her loving husband: Herman of Bonnyville; son: Mike (Denise) Kessler of Ardmore; granddaughter: Tiffany (Colin) Myshak of Ardmore; grandson: Tyler Kessler of Bonnyville.
She is also survived by her mother: Agnes Klassen of Bonnyville; three brothers: Norman (Annette) Klassen of Bonnyville; Ed (Helda) Klassen of Bonnyville; Leslie Klassen of Cold Lake; two sisters: Gloria (Gary) Callihoo of Bonnyville; Georgina (Garry) Ranger of Thorhild.
She was predeceased by her father: Abram Klassen in 1993; sister: Shirley Klassen in 2005; granddaughter: Kayleigh Dawn Kessler in 2001.
Celebration of Life, Saturday, April 27, 2019 11 a.m. at the Bonnyville Seniors Citizen Drop-In Centre, Bonnyville with a potluck lunch to follow.
Published in Bonnyville Nouvelle from Apr. 23 to Apr. 29, 2019
