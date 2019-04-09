Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis Raymond Wolfe Jr. . View Sign

Cree name: Pimatis owin Kanikamosta

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Dennis Wolfe Jr. announces his sudden passing on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the age of 30 years.

Junior will be forever remembered and loved by his parents Dennis Sr. (Loretta) Wolfe of Frog Lake, AB; brothers: Teddy Wolfe, Junior Dillan (Amanda), J.J. Stubbs, Wesley Quinney, Wayln Quinney, Brandon Stanley; sisters: Leanne Wolfe, Laurie Ann Jimmy; grandmothers: Stella Cardinal, Marie Abraham; best friends: Brandy Moyah, Fauna Shannacappo, Adam Larenz, Vickie Thunderchild, Amanda Thunderchild, Fraser White, Janelle Starchief; uncles: Brian, Kenny, Wallace (Victoria), Dale (Lorraine), Bobbie, Keith, Kevin (Joanni), Ned, Lawrence, Glen, Leonard, Wade, Keith, Jr Abraham, Herb, Harley, Ryan; aunts: Karen, Joanne, Nina, Eldina, Philimine, Wanita, Sarah, Rose, Annette, Marleen; as well as numerous cousins, great uncles, aunts and other friends.

Dennis was predeceased by his maternal grandparents: James (Caroline) Awasis, Clement Cardinal; paternal grandparents: Leonard (Julia) Wolfe; uncles: Duncan Awasis, Elmer Awasis, Lancelot Awasis, Clifford Fryingpan; aunts: Irene Awasis, Helen Awasis, Geraldine Awasis.

Funeral Service, Saturday March 30, 2019 1:00 P.M at Norman C. Quinney Career Centre, Frog Lake. Interment will be held at the Frog Lake Cemetery, Frog Lake, AB. Cree name: Pimatis owin KanikamostaIt is with heavy hearts that the family of Dennis Wolfe Jr. announces his sudden passing on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the age of 30 years.Junior will be forever remembered and loved by his parents Dennis Sr. (Loretta) Wolfe of Frog Lake, AB; brothers: Teddy Wolfe, Junior Dillan (Amanda), J.J. Stubbs, Wesley Quinney, Wayln Quinney, Brandon Stanley; sisters: Leanne Wolfe, Laurie Ann Jimmy; grandmothers: Stella Cardinal, Marie Abraham; best friends: Brandy Moyah, Fauna Shannacappo, Adam Larenz, Vickie Thunderchild, Amanda Thunderchild, Fraser White, Janelle Starchief; uncles: Brian, Kenny, Wallace (Victoria), Dale (Lorraine), Bobbie, Keith, Kevin (Joanni), Ned, Lawrence, Glen, Leonard, Wade, Keith, Jr Abraham, Herb, Harley, Ryan; aunts: Karen, Joanne, Nina, Eldina, Philimine, Wanita, Sarah, Rose, Annette, Marleen; as well as numerous cousins, great uncles, aunts and other friends.Dennis was predeceased by his maternal grandparents: James (Caroline) Awasis, Clement Cardinal; paternal grandparents: Leonard (Julia) Wolfe; uncles: Duncan Awasis, Elmer Awasis, Lancelot Awasis, Clifford Fryingpan; aunts: Irene Awasis, Helen Awasis, Geraldine Awasis.Funeral Service, Saturday March 30, 2019 1:00 P.M at Norman C. Quinney Career Centre, Frog Lake. Interment will be held at the Frog Lake Cemetery, Frog Lake, AB. Funeral Home Memento Funeral Chapel

5201 Lakeshore Drive

Bonnyville , AB T9N 1X7

Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Bonnyville Nouvelle from Apr. 9 to Apr. 15, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Bonnyville Nouvelle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close