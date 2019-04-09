|
Cree name: Pimatis owin Kanikamosta
It is with heavy hearts that the family of Dennis Wolfe Jr. announces his sudden passing on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the age of 30 years.
Junior will be forever remembered and loved by his parents Dennis Sr. (Loretta) Wolfe of Frog Lake, AB; brothers: Teddy Wolfe, Junior Dillan (Amanda), J.J. Stubbs, Wesley Quinney, Wayln Quinney, Brandon Stanley; sisters: Leanne Wolfe, Laurie Ann Jimmy; grandmothers: Stella Cardinal, Marie Abraham; best friends: Brandy Moyah, Fauna Shannacappo, Adam Larenz, Vickie Thunderchild, Amanda Thunderchild, Fraser White, Janelle Starchief; uncles: Brian, Kenny, Wallace (Victoria), Dale (Lorraine), Bobbie, Keith, Kevin (Joanni), Ned, Lawrence, Glen, Leonard, Wade, Keith, Jr Abraham, Herb, Harley, Ryan; aunts: Karen, Joanne, Nina, Eldina, Philimine, Wanita, Sarah, Rose, Annette, Marleen; as well as numerous cousins, great uncles, aunts and other friends.
Dennis was predeceased by his maternal grandparents: James (Caroline) Awasis, Clement Cardinal; paternal grandparents: Leonard (Julia) Wolfe; uncles: Duncan Awasis, Elmer Awasis, Lancelot Awasis, Clifford Fryingpan; aunts: Irene Awasis, Helen Awasis, Geraldine Awasis.
Funeral Service, Saturday March 30, 2019 1:00 P.M at Norman C. Quinney Career Centre, Frog Lake. Interment will be held at the Frog Lake Cemetery, Frog Lake, AB.
Memento Funeral Chapel
5201 Lakeshore Drive
Bonnyville, AB T9N 1X7
Published in Bonnyville Nouvelle from Apr. 9 to Apr. 15, 2019
