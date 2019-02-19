The family of Estelle Marie Woloshuk announces with deep sorrow her passing in Bonnyville, Alberta at the age of 65 years.
Estelle will be forever remembered and loved by her family; her husband of 26 years: Harry Woloshuk of Bonnyville; daughter: Valerie Zahara of Bonnyville; three sons: Daniel (Amanda) Zahara of Bonnyville, Randy (Nikki-Rae) Zahara of Bonnyville, Cory (Carole) Zahara of Bonnyville; eleven grandchildren: Dillan, Logan, Jaeden, Lylah, Winter, Addison, Thomas, Cali, Jesse, Hannah, Sophie; three sisters: Jeannine (Romeo) Dechaine of Fort St. John, BC, Lucienne Malo of Lafond, Sylvia Gamache of Bonnyville; four brothers: Benoit Marcoux of Cardiff, Gerald (Anne Marie) Marcoux of Ardrossan, Oliva (Linda) Marcoux of St. Paul, Marcel (Linda) Marcoux of Morinville; as well as numerous other relatives and friends.
Estelle was predeceased by her first husband: Raymond Zahara on May 21, 1988; parents: Armand Marcoux on March 19, 1974, Dolores Marcoux on December 10, 1990; sister: Paulette Marcoux on August 26, 2007; brother: Yvon Marcoux on December 26, 2014; sister-in-law: Annette Marcoux on November 4, 2016; two brothers-in-law: Josephat Malo on November 12, 2004, Gilles Gamache on May 13,2018; niece: Lise Foisy on March 8, 2007; two nephews-in-law: Neil Platz on February 10, 2007; Lyndon Lay on June 1, 2017.
Mass of Christian Burial, Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Louis Roman Catholic Church, Bonnyville, AB with Father (Jhack) Diaz as celebrant. Honorary urnbearers are Estelle's grandchildren.
Final resting place, Holy Family Roman Catholic Cemetery, Bonnyville, AB at a later date.
Memorial tributes in memory of Estelle may be sent to , 200-325 Manning Rd NE, Calgary, AB T2E 9Z9.
Memento Funeral Chapel
5201 Lakeshore Drive
Bonnyville, AB T9N 1X7
Published in Bonnyville Nouvelle from Feb. 19 to Feb. 25, 2019