On the evening of Sunday, February 24th, 2019 Evelyn passed from this life to her eternal home with the Lord, after a long, hard fought battle with cancer.

Evelyn was born in Bonnyville, AB on September 8, 1948 to Jacob and Katherine Koziol. She is survived by her brothers, Peter & Michael and sister-in-law, Mary, all of Iron River, AB, and her brother, Joseph (Lynne) and nephews, Nathan & Timothy, all of Kamloops, BC.

She was predeceased by her father and mother, Jacob & Katherine Koziol, and brothers Stanley and David.

She was a Lab Technician who was employed by Syncrude Canada for 35+ years until her retirement in 2014. Family and her faith in Jesus were very important to Evelyn. She loved to travel the world, with Australia being one of her favourite places.

The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to the staff at the Capital Care Norwood Hospice, Edmonton, for the loving care they provided Evelyn during her last seven months.

