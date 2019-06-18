Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Roger Vasseur. View Sign Service Information Memento Funeral Chapel 5201 Lakeshore Drive Bonnyville , AB T9N 1X7 Obituary

It is with sad hearts that the family of George Roger Vasseur of Bonnyville, AB announces his passing with family by his side on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the age of 87 years.

George will be forever remembered and loved by his three sons: Randy (Carol) Vasseur of Bonnyville, AB, Darcy (Arlene) Vasseur of Bonnyville, AB, Bruce (Anna) Vasseur of Texas, U.S.A.; daughter: Tamara (Bill) Bird of Bonnyville, AB; fifteen grandchildren: Erin (Keith) Lay, Samantha (Joe) Groothuysen, Courtney (Gregory) Pratch, Daniel (Mandy) Vasseur, Ashley Vasseur, Amie Perry, Neil Vasseur, Cole Vasseur, Kelly (Will) Leishman, Katherina Vasseur, James Vasseur, Tyler Bird, Mackenzie (Colton) Stover, Jordan Bird, Hailey Bird; fourteen great grandchildren: Gavin & Nixon Lay, Brooklyn Vasseur, Kalder & Jax Perry, Anya, Enoch & Jethro Groothuysen, Artemis & Exzodius Pratch, Axel & Aria Vasseur, Hudson & Keziah Stover; sister: Rose Niederer of Bonnyville, AB & brother: Henry (Diane) Vasseur of Bonnyville, AB.

George was predeceased by his wife: Mildred Vasseur in 2016; daughter: Joan Vasseur; parents: Fred & Olivine Vasseur; sister: Alice Sabourin.

Mass of Christian Burial, Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Louis Roman Catholic Church, Bonnvyille, AB with Father Rene Realuyo as celebrant.

Honorary pallbearers: Maurice Normand, Ken Foley, Lloyd Feland. Pallbearers: Daniel Vasseur, Neil Vasseur, Tyler Bird, Cole Vasseur, Joe Groothuysen, Gregory Pratch.

Final resting place, Holy Family Roman Catholic Cemetery, Bonnyville, AB.

Memorial tributes in memory of George may be sent to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, 144, 5241 Calgary Trail NW, Edmonton, AB T6H 5G8 or Canadian Diabetes Association, PO Box 26331Stn Brm B, Toronto, ON M7Y 4R1.

