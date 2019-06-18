Harvey Batke

Memento Funeral Chapel
Memento Funeral Chapel
5201 Lakeshore Drive
Bonnyville, AB
T9N 1X7
On Saturday, June 8, 2019 Harvey Batke passed away in Edmonton, Alberta with his daughter by his side at the age of 75 years.
Harvey is lovingly survived by two sons: Shawn (Carla) Batke, Derek Batke both of Bonnyville, AB; daughter: Tanya (Nico) van der Geest of Wainwright, AB; six grandchildren: Christopher (Larissa), Patrick, Seana, Naomi, Kristan, Tristan; great grandchild arriving in August; as well as numerous other relatives and friends.
Harvey was predeceased by his infant daughter: Tracey Lynne Batke; parents: Albert & Elsie Batke; brother: Carl (Marion) Batke; sister: Emma (Conrad) Tollefson.
Cremation has taken place. A Private family service will be held at a later date.
Memorial tributes in memory of Harvey may be sent to the Charity of one's choice.
Published in Bonnyville Nouvelle from June 18 to June 24, 2019
