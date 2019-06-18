On Saturday, June 8, 2019 Harvey Batke passed away in Edmonton, Alberta with his daughter by his side at the age of 75 years.
Harvey is lovingly survived by two sons: Shawn (Carla) Batke, Derek Batke both of Bonnyville, AB; daughter: Tanya (Nico) van der Geest of Wainwright, AB; six grandchildren: Christopher (Larissa), Patrick, Seana, Naomi, Kristan, Tristan; great grandchild arriving in August; as well as numerous other relatives and friends.
Harvey was predeceased by his infant daughter: Tracey Lynne Batke; parents: Albert & Elsie Batke; brother: Carl (Marion) Batke; sister: Emma (Conrad) Tollefson.
Cremation has taken place. A Private family service will be held at a later date.
Memorial tributes in memory of Harvey may be sent to the Charity of one's choice.
Published in Bonnyville Nouvelle from June 18 to June 24, 2019