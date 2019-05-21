Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Isabel Adeline Louise Jesse. View Sign Service Information Memento Funeral Chapel 5201 Lakeshore Drive Bonnyville , AB T9N 1X7 Obituary

It is with great sorrow that the family of Isabel Adeline Louise Jesse of Edmonton, AB formerly of Ardmore announces her passing on Sunday, May 12, 2019 in Edmonton at the age of 88 years.

Isabel will be forever remembered and loved by her three daughters: Debra (Matt) Nalesnik of Morinville, AB, Susan (Ron) Person of Lloydminster, AB, Judy (Richard) Bobocel of Redcliff, AB; son: Gordon Jesse of Red Deer, AB; five grandchildren: Crystal (Rod), David, Scott, Becky (Jason), Roxanne (Damian); five great grandchildren: Emma, Drew, Aisley, Sierra, Barrett; sister: Hazel Frost of Elm Creek, MB; brother: Joe (Barbara) Holmes of Brandon, MB; brother-in-law: Jack Trent of Courtenay, BC; as well as numerous nieces & nephews.

Isabel was predeceased by her husband: Al Jesse in 2014; parents: Philip & Florence Holmes; two sisters: Doreen Holmes, Beth Trent; two brothers: Stan (Irma) Holmes, Art (Margaret) Holmes; brother-in-law: Doug Frost.

Funeral Service, Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Ardmore Community Hall, Ardmore, AB with Reverend Stephen Sparks officiating. Pallbearers: Crystal Genge, Becky Maltais, David Bobocel, Scott Bobocel, Roxanne Kern, Jason Maltais.

Final resting place, Duclos Memorial Cemetery, Ardmore, AB.

Published in Bonnyville Nouvelle from May 21 to May 27, 2019

