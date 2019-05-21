It is with great sorrow that the family of Isabel Adeline Louise Jesse of Edmonton, AB formerly of Ardmore announces her passing on Sunday, May 12, 2019 in Edmonton at the age of 88 years.
Isabel will be forever remembered and loved by her three daughters: Debra (Matt) Nalesnik of Morinville, AB, Susan (Ron) Person of Lloydminster, AB, Judy (Richard) Bobocel of Redcliff, AB; son: Gordon Jesse of Red Deer, AB; five grandchildren: Crystal (Rod), David, Scott, Becky (Jason), Roxanne (Damian); five great grandchildren: Emma, Drew, Aisley, Sierra, Barrett; sister: Hazel Frost of Elm Creek, MB; brother: Joe (Barbara) Holmes of Brandon, MB; brother-in-law: Jack Trent of Courtenay, BC; as well as numerous nieces & nephews.
Isabel was predeceased by her husband: Al Jesse in 2014; parents: Philip & Florence Holmes; two sisters: Doreen Holmes, Beth Trent; two brothers: Stan (Irma) Holmes, Art (Margaret) Holmes; brother-in-law: Doug Frost.
Funeral Service, Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Ardmore Community Hall, Ardmore, AB with Reverend Stephen Sparks officiating. Pallbearers: Crystal Genge, Becky Maltais, David Bobocel, Scott Bobocel, Roxanne Kern, Jason Maltais.
Final resting place, Duclos Memorial Cemetery, Ardmore, AB.
Memorial tributes in memory of Isabel may be sent to the Ardmore Seniors Citizen Club, PO Box 203, Ardmore, AB T0A 0B0 or Alzheimer Society, 10531 Kingsway Ave, Edmonton, AB T5H 4K1
Published in Bonnyville Nouvelle from May 21 to May 27, 2019