Isabelle Dorothy King (1932 - 2019)
Obituary

On Friday, May 31, 2019 Isabelle Dorothy King of Bonnyville passed away at the age of 86 years.
Isabelle is survived by her children; Richard Jr. (Marifee) King, John King, Gloria King (Chris Sutherland) and Brenda King (Richard Dymond), her grandchildren; Christina, Jason, Belinda, Ricky and Brenda, 8 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
Isabelle was predeceased by her husband Richard King in 2009.
No formal funeral service will be held.
Published in Bonnyville Nouvelle from June 11 to June 17, 2019
