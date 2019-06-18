It is with heavy hearts that the family of John Galiwoda announces his passing on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Bonnyville, Alberta at the age of 91 years.
John is lovingly survived by his two children: Stephen (Darlene) Galiwoda of Fort Saskatchewan, AB, Anne Galiwoda of Cold Lake, AB; foster daughter: Irene Dumais; five grandchildren: Loralle (Colin) Woloshyn, Sheri Hebert (Rob Nelson), John Jr. Galiwoda, Jerry Galiwoda (Erin Neuberry), Jessica Galiwoda (Stephen Van Ryk); six great grandchildren: Jordan Woloshyn, Brady Woloshyn, Alexandre Van Ryk, Maddie Galiwoda, Lucas Galiwoda, Emery Galiwoda; brother: Anton (June) Galiwoda; sister-in-law: Jean Galiwoda.
John was predeceased by his wife: Cassie Galiwoda in 1991; parents: Prokip & Alexandra Galiwoda; brother: Bill Galiwoda; two sisters: Mary Kobewka, Sannie Forester; two brothers-in-law: Steve Kobewka, Bob Forester.
Funeral Service, Tuesday, June 18, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elias Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Bonnyville, AB with Reverend Father Peter Haugen officiating.
Pallbearers: Stephen Galiwoda, Jerry Galiwoda, Colin Woloshyn, Stephen Van Ryk, James Karasiuk, Raymond Karasiuk.
Final resting place, St. Virgin Mary Ukrainian Orthodox Cemetery, Sandy Rapids, AB.
Memorial tributes in memory of John may be sent to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada, 150, 9405-50 St., Edmonton, AB T6B 2T4 or Bonnyville Cancer Clinic, Postal Bag 1008, Bonnyville, AB T9N 2J7.
Published in Bonnyville Nouvelle from June 18 to June 24, 2019