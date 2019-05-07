The family of John Sam Sabatier are saddened to announce the passing of their dear father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 in Bonnyville, Alberta at the age of 80 years.
John is lovingly survived by his three daughters: Debra (Brent) Smith of Kitscoty, AB, Natalie (Steve) Schultheiss of Bonnyville, AB, Sandra (Guy) Hollett of Morinville, AB; eight grandchildren: Candice (Doug) Mclean of Kitscoty, AB, Krista (Troy) Willcock of Kitscoty, AB, Kelsee (Jonathan) Mark of Lloydminster, SK, Chad & Bryce Schultheiss of Bonnyville, AB, Brayden, Layne & Austyn Hollett of Morinville, AB. His angels on earth, eight great grandchildren: Alexa & Brooklyn Mclean, Katie, Brynn & Tanner Willcock, Richie, Emily & Anastasia Mark; four brothers: George, Stan (Annette), Roger (Gloria) & Syd (Janice) all of Bonnyville, AB; sister: Betty Coulombe (Gary) of Bonnyville, AB; brother-in-law: Ray Prevost (Helene) of Bonnyville, AB; special friends: "Big" Ray (Shannon) Gammel.
John was predeceased by his parents: Joe & Sadie Sabatier; sister: Joyce Prevost; brother-in-law: Lou Coulombe; niece: Laurie Sabatier.
Funeral Service, Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., St. John's United Church, Bonnyville, AB. Final Resting Place, St. John's United Church Cemetery, Bonnyville, AB.
Memorial tributes in memory of John may be sent to Haying in the 30's, Cancer Support Society, Box 35, Mallaig, AB T0A 2K0.
Published in Bonnyville Nouvelle from May 7 to May 13, 2019