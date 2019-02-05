It is with profound sadness that the family of Karen Ann Crosbie of Bonnyville, Alberta announces her unexpected passing on Friday, January 25, 2019 at the age of 53 years.
Karen will be forever remembered and loved by her life partner of 23 years: Doug Middagh of Bonnyville; two children: Jodi-Lee (Jaret) Friesen of Bonnyville, Blair Crosbie (Brittany Gaudry) of Bonnyville; grandchild: J'den Friesen of Bonnyville; two brothers: Gordon (Sue) Krowchuk of Edmonton, Jim (Connie) Krowchuk of Killarney, MB; as well as numerous other relatives & friends.
Karen was predeceased by her parents: Arthur & Rita Krowchuk.
Funeral Service, Saturday, February 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Memento Funeral Chapel, Bonnyville, AB with Pastor Kelly Sibley officiating. Cremation to follow.
Memorial tributes in memory of Karen may be sent to Heart & Stroke Foundation, 5241 Calgary Trail NW #144, Edmonton, AB T6H 5G8.
Memento Funeral Chapel
5201 Lakeshore Drive
Bonnyville, AB T9N 1X7
Published in Bonnyville Nouvelle from Feb. 5 to Feb. 11, 2019