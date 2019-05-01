Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Joseph Leguerrier. View Sign Service Information Memento Funeral Chapel 5201 Lakeshore Drive Bonnyville , AB T9N 1X7 Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Kenneth "Ken" Joseph Leguerrier of Bonnyville, Alberta announces his passing on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the age of 66 years.

Ken is lovingly survived by his wife of 35 years: Lise Leguerrier; three children: Ryan (Amy) Leguerrier, Jordan (Alyssa) Leguerrier, Jyllina Leguerrier (Nathan Michaud); three grandchildren: Aria, Jax, Jett; brother: Emile (Lorrie) Leguerrier; three sisters: Angie Brochu, Irene (Bob) Gurin, Doreen Leguerrier; as well as numerous nieces & nephews.

Ken was predeceased by his parents: Paul & Jennie Leguerrier; sister: Linda Leguerrier.

Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Louis Roman Catholic Church, Bonnyville, AB with Father Rene Realuyo as celebrant.

Final resting place, Holy Family Roman Catholic Cemetery, Bonnyville.

Memorial tributes in memory of Ken may be sent to Haying in the 30's, Cancer Support, PO Box 35, Mallaig, AB T0A 2K0.

