On Sunday, May 26, 2019 Mr. Kenneth Roy Brundige of Bonnyville passed away at the age of 72 years.
Ken was born in Provost, Alberta on November 10, 1946 to Smith and Carolina Brundige. He was the eighth of nine children. He moved to the Sandy Rapids area in 1970. He farmed until 2006 at which time he retired to Bonnyville.
Ken will be remembered by his two brothers, Bob (Linda) and Alfred (Eileen) and two sisters: Ethel (Ray) and Margaret (Joe) and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ken was predeceased by his parents Smith and Carolina Brundige and his siblings; Gladys, Mae, Bill and Frank. A funeral service was held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Iron River Open Bible Fellowship Church.
Interment followed at the Iron River United Church Cemetery.
Published in Bonnyville Nouvelle from June 4 to June 10, 2019