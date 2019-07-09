Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Michael Resch. View Sign Service Information Memento Funeral Chapel 5201 Lakeshore Drive Bonnyville , AB T9N 1X7 Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Larry Michael Resch announces his passing with family by his side on Sunday, June 30, 2019 in Bonnyville, Alberta at the age of 63 years.

Larry will be forever remembered and loved by his wife of 37 years: Helen Resch of Bonnyville; two sons: Adam (Amanda) Resch of Calgary, Neal (Catherine) Resch of Bonnyville; his three precious grandchildren: Abigail, Charlotte, Cooper; six siblings: Carolyn, Violet, Geri, Lloyd, Bill, Ken as well as numerous nieces, nephews & other relatives & friends.

Larry was predeceased by his parents: Sebastian & Marjorie Resch, brother: Dennis Resch.

Larry will be sadly missed by all who knew him. He was very proud of all his family. He was a giver, a jack of all trades and helped out everyone who needed him. He was very community-minded and was very proud to be a part and volunteered wherever he could. Larry was also very appreciative to work with all his co-workers and called them his other family.

A Celebration of Larry's life will be held at a later date.

