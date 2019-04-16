Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leo Joseph Anctil. View Sign

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Leo Joseph Anctil of Bonnyville, Alberta announces his passing on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the age of 78 years.

Leo will be forever remembered and loved by his wife of 50 years: Janet Anctil; five children: Susan (Peter) Perepelecta, Colette Anctil, Cam (Drinda) Anctil, Nicole Anctil, Paul Anctil; ten grandchildren: Amanda Marie, Chris, Scott, Ryan Michael, Braeden, Ashley, Logan, Megan, Chantalle & Charlene; brother-in-law: Richard Osberg of Edmonton; as well as numerous nieces, nephews & other relatives.

Leo was predeceased by his parents: Ovide & Angeline Anctil; two brothers: Emile (Anita) Anctil, Charles (Pauline) Anctil; two sisters: Mary Ann Osberg, Lucille Anctil.

Mass of Christian Burial, Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Louis Roman Catholic Church, Bonnyville, AB with Father Rene Realuyo as celebrant.

Honorary pallbearers: David Yurkowski, Cam Anctil, Paul Anctil.

Pallbearers: Peter, Chris, Scott, Ryan Michael, Braeden, Logan. A private family internment will take place at Holy Family Roman Catholic Cemetery, Bonnyville, AB at a later date.

5201 Lakeshore Drive

Bonnyville , AB T9N 1X7

