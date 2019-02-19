On Sunday, February 3, 2019 Ms. Leona Louis Cardinal of Bonnyville passed away suddenly at the age of 63 years.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leona Louis Cardinal.
Leona will be remembered by her children; Denise Taylor, Randy Cardinal, Juanita Cardinal and Gloria Cardinal, grandchildren; Dakota, Natasha and Jason Taylor, Aquella Cardinal, Shakil Collett and Izablla Collett and her siblings; Gladys Tremblay, Ivan Cardinal, Maurice Cardinal (Corinne), Ruby (Jason) Smith, Joanne (Richard) Cardinal-Badger, Leonard Cardinal, Christine Badger and Irene Forsyth (Graham) as well as numerous nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, relatives and friends.
Leona was predeceased by her daughter; Rachel Cardinal, granddaughter; Serena Cardinal, parents; Gustave and Clara Cardinal and her siblings; Gloria, Gary and Stanley Cardinal.
A wake was held on Monday, February 11, 2019 at ACFA Bonnyville.
A Funeral Mass was held on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Louis Roman Catholic Church.
Memorial tributes in memory of Leona may be made to help Leona's family with funeral expenses and a memorial meal by entering Northern Lights web site on Leona's obituary and use the Crowd Funding Link to the right.
Northern Lights Funeral Chapel Ltd.
4304 - 50 Avenue
Bonnyville, AB T9B 1C4
888-926-6083
Published in Bonnyville Nouvelle from Feb. 19 to Feb. 25, 2019