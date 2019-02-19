Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leona Louis Cardinal. View Sign

On Sunday, February 3, 2019 Ms. Leona Louis Cardinal of Bonnyville passed away suddenly at the age of 63 years.

Leona will be remembered by her children; Denise Taylor, Randy Cardinal, Juanita Cardinal and Gloria Cardinal, grandchildren; Dakota, Natasha and Jason Taylor, Aquella Cardinal, Shakil Collett and Izablla Collett and her siblings; Gladys Tremblay, Ivan Cardinal, Maurice Cardinal (Corinne), Ruby (Jason)

Leona was predeceased by her daughter; Rachel Cardinal, granddaughter; Serena Cardinal, parents; Gustave and Clara Cardinal and her siblings; Gloria, Gary and Stanley Cardinal.

A wake was held on Monday, February 11, 2019 at ACFA Bonnyville.

A Funeral Mass was held on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Louis Roman Catholic Church.

4304 - 50 Avenue

Bonnyville , AB T9B 1C4

888-926-6083 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Bonnyville Nouvelle from Feb. 19 to Feb. 25, 2019

