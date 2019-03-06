On Sunday, February 24, 2019 Mrs. Lucy Badger of Kehewin, Alberta passed away at the age of 89 years.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucy Badger.
Lucy will be missed by her children; Shirley Badger, Vernon Badger, Gloria Badger (George), Clarence Badger, Peggy (James) Gladue, Gladys (Benny) Cardinal, Rita Badger, Connie (Paul) Morin, Cree Badger, Lowell Badger, Keith Badger (Pamela), Tania Badger, Valerie Littlechild, 54 grandchildren, 132 great grandchildren, 20 great great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters; Lena Badger and Eva Bryant. Lucy was predeceased by her husband; Johnny Badger, sons; Elmer and Raymond Badger, daughter; Arlene Desjarlais, grandsons; Dalton Half-Arcand and Jimmy Paul Jr, her parents; Sam and Mary Jane Trottier, siblings; Harriet, Norbert, Joseph Trottier, J.B.Gardipee, Violet McKay and Margaret Anderson.
A wake was held Tuesday and Wednesday, February 26 and 27, 2019 at Kehewin Community Centre, Kehewin, Alberta.
Funeral Services were held Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Kehewin Community Centre with interment following in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Kehewin, Alberta.
Northern Lights Funeral Chapel Ltd.
4304 - 50 Avenue
Bonnyville, AB T9B 1C4
888-926-6083
Published in Bonnyville Nouvelle from Mar. 5 to Mar. 11, 2019