Lukas "Louis" Synowec passed away in Bonnyville on Monday, February, 11, 2019 at the age of 96 years.
Louis was born on Wednesday, October 11, 1922 in the polish occupied part of the Ukraine. Louis leaves to mourn his passing, his wife of 71 years; Mary (nee Dubilowski), his 2 daughters; Elizabeth (Allan) Reed and Jane Blume (Luis Urzua), his grandchildren; Nathaniel Reed, Jonathon (Haley) Reed, Jarrett (Jennifer) Blume and Renessa Porter, great grandchildren; Janelle Porter, Katelyn Porter, Chloe Porter and Camden Reed.
Louis was predeceased by his daughter; Zonia, grandson; Lauren, parents; Mathew and Maria, brothers; John, Harry and Bill and his sister Nancy Golinowski.
A funeral service was held on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 5008 53 Ave. Bonnyville.
Interment followed at the St. John's United Church Cemetery, Bonnyville.
Published in Bonnyville Nouvelle from Feb. 19 to Feb. 25, 2019