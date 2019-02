On Monday, January 28, 2019 Marcel "Coocoo" Hebert of Bonnyville, Alberta passed away at the age of 77 years.Coocoo will be forever remembered and loved by his wife of 53 years: Pauline Hebert of Bonnyville; three children: Marcy (Bill) Danyluk of St. Albert, Tracy (Brad) Inman of Bonnyville, Shaun (Heather) Hebert of Bonnyville; six grandchildren: Breanne & Liam Danyluk, Justin & Sydney Inman, Halle & Dylan Hebert; two brothers: Abby (Cindy) Hebert, Jim Hebert; two sisters: Madeline Davies, Millie (Barry) Smith ; as well as numerous nephews, nieces & other relatives.Coocoo was predeceased by his parents: Phillip & Marion Hebert; four brothers: Art, Paul, Donald & Joe Hebert; sister: Rose Pardell.Mass of Christian Burial, Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Louis Roman Catholic Church, Bonnyville, AB with Father (Jhack) Diaz as celebrant. Final resting place to be held at a later date.Memorial tributes in memory of Marcel may be sent to STARS, Alberta Shock Trauma Air Rescue Society, 77-Airport Road, Edmonton, AB T5G 0W6 or charity of one's choice.