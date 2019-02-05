On Monday, January 28, 2019 Marcel "Coocoo" Hebert of Bonnyville, Alberta passed away at the age of 77 years.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcel "Coocoo" Hebert.
Coocoo will be forever remembered and loved by his wife of 53 years: Pauline Hebert of Bonnyville; three children: Marcy (Bill) Danyluk of St. Albert, Tracy (Brad) Inman of Bonnyville, Shaun (Heather) Hebert of Bonnyville; six grandchildren: Breanne & Liam Danyluk, Justin & Sydney Inman, Halle & Dylan Hebert; two brothers: Abby (Cindy) Hebert, Jim Hebert; two sisters: Madeline Davies, Millie (Barry) Smith; as well as numerous nephews, nieces & other relatives.
Coocoo was predeceased by his parents: Phillip & Marion Hebert; four brothers: Art, Paul, Donald & Joe Hebert; sister: Rose Pardell.
Mass of Christian Burial, Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Louis Roman Catholic Church, Bonnyville, AB with Father (Jhack) Diaz as celebrant. Final resting place to be held at a later date.
Memorial tributes in memory of Marcel may be sent to STARS, Alberta Shock Trauma Air Rescue Society, 77-Airport Road, Edmonton, AB T5G 0W6 or charity of one's choice.
Memento Funeral Chapel
5201 Lakeshore Drive
Bonnyville, AB T9N 1X7
Published in Bonnyville Nouvelle from Feb. 5 to Feb. 11, 2019