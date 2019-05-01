Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Habiak. View Sign Service Information Memento Funeral Chapel 5201 Lakeshore Drive Bonnyville , AB T9N 1X7 Obituary

On Saturday, April 20, 2019 Mary Habiak of Elk Point, Alberta passed away in Elk Point at the age of 93 years.

Mary is lovingly survived by her four children: Marilyn Habiak of Elk Point, AB, Carol Maas of Elk Point, AB, Sharon Habiak (Dr. John deVries) of Calgary, AB, Michael Habiak of Elk Point, AB; four grandchildren: Chantelle Hammond (Ryan), Jonathan deVries (Sarah), Alexander deVries (Krissy), Michael Habiak; two great grandchildren: Emily & Jack Hammond; two brothers: Mike Shmyr of Rycroft, AB, Pete Shmyr of Fairview, AB, sister: Vicky McIntyre of Abbotsford, BC.

Mary was predeceased by her husband: Mike Habiak in 2003; parents: Bazyli & Eva Shmyr; sister: Anne Ruzycki; eight brothers: John, Andy, Joe, Fred, Milton, Steve, Bill & Nick Shmyr.

Funeral Service, Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., Elk Point Seniors Centre, Elk Point, AB with Pastor Kelly Sibley officiating.

Honorary pallbearers: George Ewasiuk, Mary Derewynka, Olga Seniuk, Hubert de Moissiac.

Pallbearers: Tony Bochon, Marvin Shmyr, Douglas Shmyr, Norman Shmyr, Gary Shmyr, Leigh Babcock.

Final resting place, Elk Point East Cemetery, Elk Point, AB.

In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes in memory of Mary may be sent to the , 200-325 Manning Rd, NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2P5 or charity of one's choice.

