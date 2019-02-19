Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman Stanley Thomson. View Sign

It is with profound sadness that the family of Norman "Norm" Stanley Thomson of Bonnyville, Alberta announces his passing on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the age of 63 years.

Norm is lovingly survived by his three children: Jessica Thomson (Cristian Gutierrez) of Edmonton, Cameron (Kellie) Thomson of

Bonnyville, Alexandra (Damien) Piquette of St. Paul; wife of 30 years: Lida Thomson of Edmonton; five grandchildren: Theodore, Charlee & Porter Piquette, Presley & Everly Thomson; sister: Florence Laux of Edmonton; his Antoniuk family as well as other relatives and many friends.

Norm was predeceased by his parents: Walter & Florence Thomson; siblings: Walter Jr. Thomson, Elizabeth Nadon, Frederick Thomson; brother-in-law: David Antoniuk; nephew: Bryce MacQuarrie.

Celebration of Life, Sunday, February 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at St. John's United Church, Bonnyville, AB with Reverend Stephen Sparks officiating. Urnbearer: Cameron Thomson.

Honorary urnbearers: Kurtis Antoniuk, John Irwin, Jamie Irwin, Paul & Heather Lecky, Jonathan Lecky. Final resting place, St. John's United Church Cemetery, Bonnyville, AB at a later date.

Memorial tributes in memory of Norm may be sent to the Brain Centre Campaign, University Hospital Foundation, 8440-112 Street, NW, Edmonton, AB T6G 2B7. It is with profound sadness that the family of Norman "Norm" Stanley Thomson of Bonnyville, Alberta announces his passing on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the age of 63 years.Norm is lovingly survived by his three children: Jessica Thomson (Cristian Gutierrez) of Edmonton, Cameron (Kellie) Thomson ofBonnyville, Alexandra (Damien) Piquette of St. Paul; wife of 30 years: Lida Thomson of Edmonton; five grandchildren: Theodore, Charlee & Porter Piquette, Presley & Everly Thomson; sister: Florence Laux of Edmonton; his Antoniuk family as well as other relatives and many friends.Norm was predeceased by his parents: Walter & Florence Thomson; siblings: Walter Jr. Thomson, Elizabeth Nadon, Frederick Thomson; brother-in-law: David Antoniuk; nephew: Bryce MacQuarrie.Celebration of Life, Sunday, February 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at St. John's United Church, Bonnyville, AB with Reverend Stephen Sparks officiating. Urnbearer: Cameron Thomson.Honorary urnbearers: Kurtis Antoniuk, John Irwin, Jamie Irwin, Paul & Heather Lecky, Jonathan Lecky. Final resting place, St. John's United Church Cemetery, Bonnyville, AB at a later date.Memorial tributes in memory of Norm may be sent to the Brain Centre Campaign, University Hospital Foundation, 8440-112 Street, NW, Edmonton, AB T6G 2B7. Funeral Home Memento Funeral Chapel

5201 Lakeshore Drive

Bonnyville , AB T9N 1X7

Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Bonnyville Nouvelle from Feb. 19 to Feb. 25, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Bonnyville Nouvelle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close