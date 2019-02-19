It is with profound sadness that the family of Norman "Norm" Stanley Thomson of Bonnyville, Alberta announces his passing on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the age of 63 years.
Norm is lovingly survived by his three children: Jessica Thomson (Cristian Gutierrez) of Edmonton, Cameron (Kellie) Thomson of
Bonnyville, Alexandra (Damien) Piquette of St. Paul; wife of 30 years: Lida Thomson of Edmonton; five grandchildren: Theodore, Charlee & Porter Piquette, Presley & Everly Thomson; sister: Florence Laux of Edmonton; his Antoniuk family as well as other relatives and many friends.
Norm was predeceased by his parents: Walter & Florence Thomson; siblings: Walter Jr. Thomson, Elizabeth Nadon, Frederick Thomson; brother-in-law: David Antoniuk; nephew: Bryce MacQuarrie.
Celebration of Life, Sunday, February 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at St. John's United Church, Bonnyville, AB with Reverend Stephen Sparks officiating. Urnbearer: Cameron Thomson.
Honorary urnbearers: Kurtis Antoniuk, John Irwin, Jamie Irwin, Paul & Heather Lecky, Jonathan Lecky. Final resting place, St. John's United Church Cemetery, Bonnyville, AB at a later date.
Memorial tributes in memory of Norm may be sent to the Brain Centre Campaign, University Hospital Foundation, 8440-112 Street, NW, Edmonton, AB T6G 2B7.
