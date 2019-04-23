Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paulette Marie Ouellette. View Sign Service Information Memento Funeral Chapel 5201 Lakeshore Drive Bonnyville , AB T9N 1X7 Obituary

It is with great sorrow that the family of Paulette Marie Ouellette of Fork Lake, Alberta announces her passing on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the age of 72 years in St. Paul, Alberta.

Paulette is lovingly survived by her three children: Denis (Shannon) Ouellette of St. Lina, AB, Paul (Nicole) Ouellette of Bonnyville, AB, Deana (André) Gosselin of Edmonton, AB; eight grandchildren: Sara, Lyric, Jaren, Marc, Monique, Audric, Méric, Alex; five siblings: Bernard Marchand, Philip (Barb) Marchand, Thérese (Mike) Peterson, Real Marchand, Dianne (Gordon) Playter.

Paulette was predeceased by her husband, Bernard Ouellette in 2013; parents: Hector (Blanche) Marchand; two sisters-in-law: Lorraine Marchand, Evelyn Marchand.

Prayer Vigil, Monday, April 22, 2019 at 7:30 p.m., St. Jean-de-Brebeuf Roman Catholic Church, Mallaig, AB with Father Jhack Diaz officiating.

Mass of Christian Burial, Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., St. Jean-de- Brebeuf Roman Catholic Church with Father Jhack Diaz as celebrant. Final Resting Place, St. Lina Roman Catholic Cemetery, St. Lina, AB.

Published in Bonnyville Nouvelle from Apr. 23 to Apr. 29, 2019

