It is with great sorrow that the family of Paulette Marie Ouellette of Fork Lake, Alberta announces her passing on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the age of 72 years in St. Paul, Alberta.
Paulette is lovingly survived by her three children: Denis (Shannon) Ouellette of St. Lina, AB, Paul (Nicole) Ouellette of Bonnyville, AB, Deana (André) Gosselin of Edmonton, AB; eight grandchildren: Sara, Lyric, Jaren, Marc, Monique, Audric, Méric, Alex; five siblings: Bernard Marchand, Philip (Barb) Marchand, Thérese (Mike) Peterson, Real Marchand, Dianne (Gordon) Playter.
Paulette was predeceased by her husband, Bernard Ouellette in 2013; parents: Hector (Blanche) Marchand; two sisters-in-law: Lorraine Marchand, Evelyn Marchand.
Prayer Vigil, Monday, April 22, 2019 at 7:30 p.m., St. Jean-de-Brebeuf Roman Catholic Church, Mallaig, AB with Father Jhack Diaz officiating.
Mass of Christian Burial, Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., St. Jean-de- Brebeuf Roman Catholic Church with Father Jhack Diaz as celebrant. Final Resting Place, St. Lina Roman Catholic Cemetery, St. Lina, AB.
Memorial tributes in memory of Paulette may be sent to Haying in the 30's, Cancer Support Society, Box 35, Mallaig, AB T0A 2K0.
Published in Bonnyville Nouvelle from Apr. 23 to Apr. 29, 2019