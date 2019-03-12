Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roland Robert Colbert. View Sign

It is with great sadness that the Colbert family announces the passing of their father, grandfather and great grandfather, Roland Robert Colbert of Cold Lake, Alberta on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the age of 89 years.

Roland is lovingly survived by his eight children: Frances (Glenn) Peters of Darwell, AB, Jean(Connie) Colbert of Bonnyville, AB, Aline (Jeff) Doonanco of Cold Lake, AB, Lionel (Marilyn) Colbert of Sherwood Park, AB, Gerard Colbert of Cold Lake, AB, Georgette (Hazen) Gehue of San Jose, CA, USA, Juliette (Kevin) Sharp of Sherwood Park, AB, Blaine (Marina) Colbert of Sherwood Park, AB; fourteen grandchildren: Kelsey, Logan, Dustin, Carla, Damien, Ryne, Shaun, Kyle, Carly, Christopher, Joey, Brittany, Alex, Mathew; eight great grandchildren: Faylene, Tristan, Jacob, Silas, Evangeline, Scarlett, Mila, Hendrix; brother: Marcel Colbert; sister: Cecile Colbert.

Roland was predeceased by his wife: Evangeline ''Olive'' Colbert in 2015; son: Charles Colbert; grandson: Dane Colbert; parents: Leger & Aline Colbert; brother: Leo Colbert.

A Private Family Service will be held. Honorary Pallbearers: Shawn Colbert, Joey Sharp, Christopher Gehue, Ryne Doonanco, Simon Butler, Jimmy Meginnis. Pallbearers: Kyle Colbert, Logan Peters, Dustin Colbert, Alex Colbert, Mathew Colbert, Damien Osborne.

Final Resting Place, Assumption Roman Catholic Cemetery, Cold Lake, Alberta.

5201 Lakeshore Drive

Bonnyville , AB T9N 1X7

Published in Bonnyville Nouvelle from Mar. 12 to Mar. 18, 2019

