On Saturday, March 23, 2019 Mrs. Rose Irene Hawrylak of Lacorey passed away at the age of 73.
|
Rose will be lovingly remembered by her husband; Mike Hawrylak of Lacorey, her children; Kenneth Hawrylak, Thomas (Angela) Hawrylak, Michelle (Terry) Isaacson all of Edmonton and Christine (Wade) York of Houston, Texas, her beloved grandchildren; Timothy, Joshua, Grace, Caleb, Grant, Eli, Quinnton and Noel, and her siblings; John Karas of Edmonton, Steve (Lena) Karas of Edmonton and Diane (Don) Schaeffer of Bonnyville.
Rose was predeceased by her parents; Peter and Irene Karas and her brothers; Mike and Fred Karas.
A funeral service was held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Bonnyville Pentecostal Church. Interment followed at the Sandy Rapids Pentecostal Cemetery.
Northern Lights Funeral Chapel Ltd.
4304 - 50 Avenue
Bonnyville, AB T9B 1C4
888-926-6083
Published in Bonnyville Nouvelle from Apr. 9 to Apr. 15, 2019