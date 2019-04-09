Rose Irene Hawrylak (1945 - 2019)
On Saturday, March 23, 2019 Mrs. Rose Irene Hawrylak of Lacorey passed away at the age of 73.
Rose will be lovingly remembered by her husband; Mike Hawrylak of Lacorey, her children; Kenneth Hawrylak, Thomas (Angela) Hawrylak, Michelle (Terry) Isaacson all of Edmonton and Christine (Wade) York of Houston, Texas, her beloved grandchildren; Timothy, Joshua, Grace, Caleb, Grant, Eli, Quinnton and Noel, and her siblings; John Karas of Edmonton, Steve (Lena) Karas of Edmonton and Diane (Don) Schaeffer of Bonnyville.
Rose was predeceased by her parents; Peter and Irene Karas and her brothers; Mike and Fred Karas.
A funeral service was held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Bonnyville Pentecostal Church. Interment followed at the Sandy Rapids Pentecostal Cemetery.
