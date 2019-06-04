Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Selma Strus. View Sign Service Information Northern Lights Funeral Chapel Ltd. 4304 - 50 Avenue Bonnyville , AB T9B 1C4 (888)-926-6083 Obituary

Selma Strus of Bonnyville, AB passed away peacefully at the age of 78 years.

Selma will be lovingly remembered by her family whom she loved more than anything, her daughters; Heather (Ed Demers) Rymut and Haley (Robert) Brietzke, her grandchildren; Carmell (Kris) Pelly, Clayton (Jaclyn) Rymut, Cody (Randi) Rymut Beau & Deneeka Brietzke, her great grand children: Austin Rymut, Alexa Demers, Connor, Hannah & Carson Rymut and Asher Pelly as well as her step grand children Jamie & Jodie Demers, close friend & cousin Irene Fink and very close friend Marlene Nicholson as well as two treasured ladies Andrea and Rebecca.

Selma was predeceased by her Parents Anna & Edouard Bachoffer, her sister Lorraine Clermont and her much loved nephew Rob Clermont.

Selma was born in St. Paul, Alberta and raised in Therien, Alberta – completing High School in Glendon and her Teaching Degree at the U of A in Edmonton. She then taught for a semester at Fort Kent and for 30 years at Iron River School. She married Mike Strus and lived on the farm at La Corey.

She moved to Bonnyville where she taught at HE Bourgoin School for 8 years, retired and continued to substitute teach until the age of 70. Selma volunteered passionately for Victims Services, collected at many Jr. A Hockey Games and founded and was the head of a cancer support group for many years.

Selma enjoyed travel, touring Europe several times.

She was an avid reader, spent hours talking on the phone and loved TV – game shows in particular – Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy were her favorite. She enjoyed her later years with many visits from her family recollecting many great stories and events in life.

Cremation has taken place as well as a private Mass of the Christian Burial. An interment will follow at a later date.

Haying in the 30's

Special thanks to Dr. van Deventer, Penny Tizzard, Homecare and neighbors Clifford, Carol, Tony, Sheila & Dwayne.

