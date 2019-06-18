It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Sophie Graham.

She is survived by sons; Wayne, and Robert (Colleen) as well as grandchildren; John, Kathryn and Jesse; step grandchild; Jason

and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

Sophie is predeceased by her husband; John, daughter; Roxanne as well as her parents; William and Anna Strumecki (nee Nimchuk), sisters; Mary and Lilly, brothers; Frank, Ludwig, Tony, and Charlie.

Sophie had a flair for life and lived it to the fullest; she had a witty sense of humor and never hesitated to share how she truly felt. Sophie loved to travel and spending time with family and friends and enjoyed any type of music as long as you could dance to it.

She also had a true fashion sense and was always dressed to the nines. Sophie touched the lives of many people and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

At Sophie's request, a very small ceremony of life will be held at a later date with immediate family only.