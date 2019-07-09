Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thérèse Estelle Dumont. View Sign Service Information Memento Funeral Chapel 5201 Lakeshore Drive Bonnyville , AB T9N 1X7 Obituary

It is with profound sadness that the family of Thérèse Estelle Dumont of Bonnyville, Alberta announces her passing in Edmonton, Alberta at the age of 76 years.

Thérèse is lovingly survived by her husband of 52 years: Arthur Dumont; three children: Michel Dumont (Yvonne Pérusse) of Milton, ON, Colette (Kelly) Fagan of Edmonton, AB, Marc Dumont (Nicole Sabourin) of Bonnyville, AB; six grandchildren: Kieran Fagan, Mallorie Fagan, Joelle Fagan, Jeremy Dumont, Justin Dumont, Melanie Dumont; seven sisters: Emma MacQuarrie of Red Deer, AB, Marguerite Lee of Calgary, AB, Simone (André) Aucoin of Lachine, QC, Rita (Keith) Hampton of Calgary, AB, Yolande (Norm) Charrois of Bonnyville, AB, Madeline (Jean-Claude) Mongeau of Bonnyville, AB, Marthe (Raymond) Brassard of Edmonton, AB; two brothers: Claude (Paulette) Rondeau of Bonnyville, AB, Albert Rondeau (Gillian Bussianh) of Bonnyville, AB; two sisters-in-law: Lore Rondeau of Duncan, BC, Aline Rondeau of Bonnyville, AB.

The family would like to thank the staff from the Royal Alexandra Hospital Intensive Care Unit for the exceptional care they provided to Thérèse.

Thérèse was predeceased by her parents: Jules & Irène Rondeau;three brothers: Denis Rondeau, George Rondeau, Guy Rondeau; sister: Cécile Rondeau; two brothers-in-law: Ian MacQuarrie, Richard Lee; sister-in-law: June Rondeau.

Mass of Christian Burial, Thursday, July 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Roman Catholic Church, Bonnyville, AB with Father Rene Realuyo as celebrant. Pallbearers: Gilles Dumont, Robert Rondeau, Kelly Fagan, Paul Dumont, Éric Rondeau, Jason Rondeau. Final resting place, Sainte-Famille (Holy Family) Roman Catholic Cemetery, Bonnyville, AB.

Published in Bonnyville Nouvelle from July 9 to July 15, 2019

